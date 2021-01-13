Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,521,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.04. 22,365,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,573,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $319.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

