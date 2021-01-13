Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $64,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.42 and its 200-day moving average is $295.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

