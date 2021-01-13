Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 2.7% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 2.70% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

CGW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 46,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,403. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

