Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

