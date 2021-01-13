Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alteryx (AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2021 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/5/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $137.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Alteryx had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $110.00.

12/30/2020 – Alteryx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Alteryx is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Alteryx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.70, a P/E/G ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,259,389 shares of company stock valued at $258,239,233. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 39.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 36.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $3,280,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

