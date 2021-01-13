Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA):

1/7/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

1/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/30/2020 – Synaptics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

