Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ASLN) recently:

1/12/2021 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/11/2021 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

ASLN stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

