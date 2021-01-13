Investment House LLC Acquires 39,335 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 18,936,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.