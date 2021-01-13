Investment House LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.41. 32,765,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,840,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $665.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

