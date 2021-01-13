Investment House LLC Buys 10,610 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.52. 5,605,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,854,315. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

