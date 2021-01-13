Investment House LLC Buys 39,335 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. 18,936,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,143. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

