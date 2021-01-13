Investment House LLC Buys Shares of 56,500 Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Investment House LLC owned about 0.12% of Star Peak Energy Transition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Star Peak Energy Transition stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 5,666,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,971. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

About Star Peak Energy Transition

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.