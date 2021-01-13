Investment House LLC Cuts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 774.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 310.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $11.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,798.19. The company had a trading volume of 504,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,629.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,268.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,261.42 and a beta of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,845.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

