Investment House LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Investment House LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,376. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.