Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. 6,656,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
V traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. 6,656,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.