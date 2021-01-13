Investment House LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,723 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.35. 6,656,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

