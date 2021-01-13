Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,656 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,293,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,981. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

