Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 266,619 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 266,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.0% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,385,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,933,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

