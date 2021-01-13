Investment House LLC Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 163.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,095 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after buying an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,451. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

