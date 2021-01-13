Investment House LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.5% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment House LLC owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $50,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.96. 1,019,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,961. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.