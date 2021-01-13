Investment House LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,414. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

