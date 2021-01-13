Investment House LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,580,000. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,389,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after buying an additional 665,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,592,000 after buying an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,462,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. stock remained flat at $$131.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.