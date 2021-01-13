Investment House LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 3.0% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment House LLC owned approximately 0.38% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.72. 216,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,150. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $229.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.