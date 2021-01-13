Investment House LLC Sells 645 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

