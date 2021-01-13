Investors Buy High Volume of SLM Put Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,692 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,848% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SLM by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,031,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,675,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,779,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

