Investors Purchase Large Volume of Mimecast Put Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.14, for a total transaction of $161,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,404.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,630 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 27.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,207 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mimecast by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

