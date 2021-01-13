Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 3% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $33,819.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,962,569 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.