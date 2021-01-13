ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 60.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 66.1% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $74,867.46 and $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00092661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003793 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

