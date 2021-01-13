ION (ION) Trading Up 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ION has a market capitalization of $213,072.71 and $41.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00092842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003775 BTC.

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

