IONChain (IONC) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $306,488.67 and approximately $3,142.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

