IRISnet One Day Volume Tops $3.35 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $40.53 million and $3.35 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,294,110 coins and its circulating supply is 941,771,101 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

