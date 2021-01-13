Iron Financial LLC Buys 35,316 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 12.7% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $25,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $716,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,265. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.

