Iron Financial LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Iron Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 249,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,314. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

