Iron Financial LLC Sells 156 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Iron Financial LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Iron Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,815,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The firm has a market cap of $809.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,223.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $665.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.