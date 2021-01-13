Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.76

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and traded as low as $19.68. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 3,483 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

