iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.65. 12,524,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $137.36 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

