iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

