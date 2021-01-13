iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

IEFA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. 11,783,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

