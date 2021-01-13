iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.