iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.13. 301,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,038. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

