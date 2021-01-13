iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

