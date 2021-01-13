iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 202.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

