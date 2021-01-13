iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

