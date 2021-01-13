iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 14.1% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,747,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.03 and its 200 day moving average is $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

