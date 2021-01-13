iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.43

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.43 and last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

