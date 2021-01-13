iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Position Lowered by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

INTF opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $28.21.

