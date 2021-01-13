iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Stone House Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,936 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 10.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,988. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.