iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% in the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

