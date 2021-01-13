iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,266,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.33. 50,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,416. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $155.91 and a 52-week high of $305.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

