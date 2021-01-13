iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 466.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.31% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GNMA opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.