iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 5.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,061,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 343,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.